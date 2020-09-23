KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is requesting help finding a runaway girl.
According to a flyer from her family, her name is Ketrianna. However, she is also said to go by the name Asher Ray.
Ketrianna reportedly ran away on Feb. 17, 2020 and hasn't been seen since that night.
Anyone who knows her location is asked to contact the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office at (208)446-2121 or Ketrianna's family at (208)457-2644 or (208)819-2448.
