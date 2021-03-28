KOOTENAI COUNTY - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) says they're preparing for another strong wind storm to hit the region. Just like the storm in January, KCSO is expecting trees to be knocked down and power outages.
KCSO is increasing patrols on the streets and staff in the 911 center. The Office of Emergency Management will also be staffed and ready to respond.
KCSO is asking you to:
- Secure items that can blow away
- Have a flashlight/candles ready in case of power outages
- Stock up on food and water in case there are extended outages
As the storm hits the area, the 911 center is expecting an increase in storm-related calls. To help ease the pressure, KCSO asks you to only call 911 when there's an emergency.
To report a tree down, a power line down or other non-emergency calls you're asked to call (208) 446-1300 or your local power company.