Editor's Note: Now that the boys have been found, their names and photos have been removed from this article for their privacy. 
 
HAYDEN, Idaho. - Both of the boys have been found, according to KCSO. 
 
Last Updated: August 17 at 9:30 a.m.
 
The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KSCO) is looking for help finding a runaway boy and a missing boy.
 
Deputies say the boys left their residence in Hayden on Sunday around 2 p.m. and haven't been seen since. According to deputies, the two hang out at places like Maverik, Walmart and Tubbs Hill.
 
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the two, please contact Detective Broesch at 208-446-2237 or rbroesch@kcgov.us and reference case 22-39834.

