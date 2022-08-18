Kootenai County Sheriff's Office seeks wanted non-compliant registered sex offender

NORTH IDAHO - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is looking for a wanted non-compliant registered sex offender.
According to a KCSO Facebook post on Thursday, Jae K. Uk has multiple felony warrants for his arrest, including for failing to maintain his obligation to the sex offender registry. Police said attempts to speak with Uk went unanswered.
Uk's family members were contacted, however they told police they have not heard from him and do not know where he is. Uk is in the auto sales business, however his Spokane employer told police they have not heard from him since July.
KCSO said Uk is driving either a black 2011 Toyota Prius with Idaho plate K4312U, or a white 2003 Honda CRV with Idaho plate K5284U.
If you know of Uk’s whereabouts, KCSO asks you to call their office at (208) 446-1300.