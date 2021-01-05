KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - This week, the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) has received reports of a possible scam call involving the sheriff's office. According to KCSO, the call is asking for donations for Sheriff Robert Norris and is saying an envelope, or other means to send funds, will be sent.
KCSO said Norris is not requesting any donations and that if you receive a call or request for donations, to not send anything and to report the incident to law enforcement.
KCSO said there are times when sections of the sheriff's office will ask for donations, but those instances are rare and are not currently going on.
The groups that usually ask for donations are the Sheriff's Office K-9 Unit, the Volunteer Search and Rescue unit and the Dive and Sonar Team.
