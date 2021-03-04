The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is warning the community about scam calls involving a man posing as a deputy.
KCSO says the scam works like this: A man calls saying that he's an employee with the Sheriff's Office and tells the victim that there's a warrant out for their arrest. The scam caller says that to fix this, the victim will need to deposit money into a bank account.
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office wants the public to know that they will never call you if there's a warrant out for their arrest. If you think you might, you can check the "Jail" tab at www.kcsheriff.com for active warrants. Also, they'll never ask for money to fix a warrant.
KCSO also wants to remind the public that with tax season in full effect, be on the lookout for potential IRS scams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.