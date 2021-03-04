Kootenai County Sheriff's Office Patch KCSO

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is warning the community about scam calls involving a man posing as a deputy. 

KCSO says the scam works like this: A man calls saying that he's an employee with the Sheriff's Office and tells the victim that there's a warrant out for their arrest. The scam caller says that to fix this, the victim will need to deposit money into a bank account.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office wants the public to know that they will never call you if there's a warrant out for their arrest. If you think you might, you can check the "Jail" tab at www.kcsheriff.com for active warrants. Also, they'll never ask for money to fix a warrant. 

KCSO also wants to remind the public that with tax season in full effect, be on the lookout for potential IRS scams.