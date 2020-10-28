Crew member on road construction

A crew member with Energy West Montana, the group responsible for upgrading the natural gas line by 9th St and 10th Avenue South. Photo by Afiq Hisham. 
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is warning the public about an uptick in thefts at construction sites throughout the county. The sheriff’s office has taken several theft reports where tools have been stolen from construction sites.
 
The items reported stolen run the gamut of small hand and power tools to expensive items such as generators, air compressors and other large equipment. KCSO is asking the public to help with the recent spike in this type of theft by keeping an eye out for and reporting suspicious activity at construction sites.
 
The sheriff’s office would like to recommend taking the following steps to prevent and protect yourself from construction theft:
  • Take an inventory of your tools, noting the serial numbers for high-ticket items.
  • Do not leave tools out in the open at the job site or in the bed of your pickup.
  • Store tools securely, preferably not onsite and by bringing tools into your garage at the end of the workday.
  • If storing tools onsite, be sure to purchase high-quality locks.
  • Be wary of your surroundings and report suspicious people and activity by calling 9-1-1.
Anyone with information regarding this or any other crime is asked to call the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 446-1300 or tips can be submitted thorough our website at www.kcsheriff.com.

Tags