- Take an inventory of your tools, noting the serial numbers for high-ticket items.
- Do not leave tools out in the open at the job site or in the bed of your pickup.
- Store tools securely, preferably not onsite and by bringing tools into your garage at the end of the workday.
- If storing tools onsite, be sure to purchase high-quality locks.
- Be wary of your surroundings and report suspicious people and activity by calling 9-1-1.
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office warns public about construction site theft
