Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Spokane has extended the * Flood Advisory for... Rain and Snowmelt in... Benewah County in the panhandle of Idaho... Kootenai County in the panhandle of Idaho... Latah County in the panhandle of Idaho... Whitman County in eastern Washington... Spokane County in northeastern Washington... * Until 830 PM PST Wednesday. * At 1247 PM PST, River gauge reports indicated rapid rises on many small rivers and creeks in the area, especially the Palouse River, Paradise Creek and Latah Creek. Minor flooding is possible especially in low lying areas. Recent rainfall of between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Anticipate most rivers levels to reach their peak late this afternoon through the evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. &&

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph. Wind gusts decreasing to 40 mph by mid afternoon. * WHERE...Coeur d'Alene Area, Idaho Palouse and Lewiston Area. * WHEN...Through 4 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Significant damage and power outages have already occurred with this storm. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for gusts to decrease from 50 mph to around 40 mph by 3 PM over the West Plains, South Hill, and other exposed areas around Spokane and Coeur d'Alene. By 6 PM, gusts will likely fall below 30 mph. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Trees weakened by the strongest winds this morning may be dangerous. Folks cleaning up debris should be aware of additional branches coming down this afternoon. &&