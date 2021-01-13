KOOTENAI, Idaho -- The Kootenai County Board of County Commissioners signed an Emergency Declaration on Wednesday, in an effort to receive state funding to help with the cleanup from the wind storm.
Chairman of the Board of County Commissioners, Chris Fillios, signed the Declaration. The region is responding to numerous power outages and downed trees causing damage and blocking roadways.
"With local county and private resource being taxed the disaster declaration provides an avenue to request additional resources from the State should they be necessary. At this time the declaration will be in effect until January 20, 2021" said the announcement.
The County says it is unknown when power will fully be restored to the area and warns citizens to be prepared to be without power for an extended period time.
Please contact your utility provided to report any outages or downed lines. To check the upcoming weather report visit www.weather.gov/spokane. For more preparedness tips visit www.ready.gov/winter-weather. If you need to travel, use caution. Call 511 to get information on the most recent road conditions.
