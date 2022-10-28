POST FALLS, Idaho - A 17-year-old North Idaho student is behind bars after he plead guilty to delivering a controlled substance back in June.
Randy Maaten was sentenced earlier this month to ten years in prison with a retained jurisdiction.
Authorities say in early June, a Post Falls High School student nearly died after a fentanyl overdose while in class. Maaten, who dealt the drug to that student, is in the juvenile detention center after he faced the maximum penalty, which is life in prison.
When that student overdosed in PE, a resource officer responded and administered Narcan after Maaten told the officer that he believed the student was suffering from an overdose.
The officer questioned Maaten and he ended up confessing to delivering the deadly drug to the student.
He was sentenced, as an adult, to ten years in prison with retained jurisdiction, which means the court has authority over Maaten. He’s in the region one juvenile detention center and when he turns 18 in November, he’ll be transferred to state prison where he’ll receive treatment.
Within a year, he’ll reappear before the same judge and at that point, the judge will decide if he’ll be released on probation or if he’ll fulfill his ten-year sentence.
With Halloween right around the corner and fentanyl on our streets, Kootenai County Prosecutor Stan Mortensen is warning parents to be on the lookout for candy that may resemble the fatal drug.
“While they call it Skittle, it does not look like the traditional Skittles, but it’s round and it’s colorful. Because it’s manmade and because it’s not being manufactured the traditional way, it is possible to make it look like other things which are why we’re starting to see it look chalky and blocky rather than round,” Mortensen said.
Mortensen says parents should educate themselves and recognize the signs of drug use. He also says they should inspect their children’s Halloween candy for holes, tears, or anything that may represent that it’s been tampered with.