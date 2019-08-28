KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The initial results are in after the 2019 Kootenai County school elections.
Only two proposals were on the August 27 ballot:
- A bond for no more than $7,900,000 to build additions to Pinehurst Elementary and Kellogg Middle School for Kellogg Joint School District 391.
- A bond for $70,900,000 for Lakeland School District 272 that would go toward the construction of a new high school and renovating, furnishing and equipping other school buildings.
As of Wednesday, August 28, 72.15% of voters were against the passage of the Lakeland School District bond, with only 27.85% in favor.
Currently, 54.63% of voters are in favor of the Kellogg School District bond with 45.37% against. If the bond passes, it would go toward constructing additions to Pinehurst Elementary and Kellogg Middle Schools, including furnishings and equipment. It would also go toward repairs, renovations, remodels and furnishings of other existing schools and facilities throughout the district.