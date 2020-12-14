HAYDEN, Idaho -- The Kootenai County Dive Rescue team was called out to Hayden Lake on Monday evening in response to a driver who had driven into the lake at the Honeysuckle Boat Launch.
Divers and fire responders entered the water after the crash, locating the female still in the vehicle. The driver was removed from the vehicle and given immediate life-saving medical support. The driver was identified as April D. Heath, a 39-year-old woman from Spirit Lake. She was transported to Kootenai Health where she is being treated for life-threatening injuries.
No other people were located at the scene. It is still unclear at this time why she drove into the water in the first place, however authorities have found evidence that lead them to believe there was alcohol involved.
More information will be released when it becomes available.
