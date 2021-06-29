Kootenai Electric said they are continuing to monitor their electric systems as unprecedented heat continues to pound the Inland Northwest.
On Monday, some Kootenai Electric customers lost power due to heat-related outages.
"We were able to restore power by adjusting equipment settings to accommodate the load," Kootenai Electric wrote in a press release.
The electric company is giving these tips to help conserve energy:
- Postpone use of appliances such as washers, dryers, and dishwashers until after 10 p.m.
- Turn off lights and appliances that are not essential to health and safety.
- Turn off computers and other electrical equipment when not in use. Game consoles, computers and big screen TVs left on but unused produce nearly as much heat as they do when in use.
- Keep your shades pulled and doors and windows closed during the day.
- Use a microwave oven instead of a conventional electric oven or gas stove.
- Set the thermostat on your central air conditioner to 78 degrees or higher.
- Supplement air conditioner use with ceiling fans and other fans, which create a wind-chill effect that increases air conditioning cooling efficiency.
- Give your air conditioning a break and fire up the grill! Your oven or stove can raise your kitchen temp 5 to 10 degrees.
- Turn off ceiling fans when you leave the room. Remember that fans cool people, not rooms, by creating a wind chill effect.
- Avoid placing lamps or TV sets near your room air conditioning thermostat. The thermostat senses heat from these appliances, which can cause the air conditioner to run longer than necessary.
- Consider lighting options that operate at cooler temperatures.
Check out these tips on staying cool:
- Sip icy-cold drinks, apply a damp cloth to your neck and other pressure points on your body, or have a cold shower to cool your body without needing to switch the air conditioner on.
- No air conditioning? A cleverly-positioned bowl of ice is all you need to turn a fan into a cold mist machine. Place a shallow bowl or pan of ice in front of a fan for an icy-cool breeze.
- Use the bathroom fan to remove heat and humidity from your home. Your laundry room might also benefit from spot ventilation.
- Set your ceiling fans to rotate counter-clockwise. You may not realize that your ceiling fans need to be adjusted seasonally. Set them to run counter-clockwise in the summer at a higher speed so the airflow will create a wind-chill breeze effect that will make you and your guests feel cooler.
- Heat-proof your bed. For feet, fill a water bottle, and put it in the freezer before placing it at the foot of your bed. And it sounds strange, but slightly dampening your sheets or popping them in the freezer before bedtime will majorly help you chill out.
- Sleep low. Heat rises, so hit the downstairs couch or basement, or put your mattress on the floor if the air feels cooler down there.