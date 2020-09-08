Kootenai Electric Cooperative (KEC) crews made progress on power outages overnight and are working to restore power to 2,500 people still without power. The outages are scattered across the service territory.
Due to extreme fire danger, crews must patrol all lines in areas before energizing power lines. Because of this, there is no estimated time for when the remaining power outages will be restored.
Another update will come from KEC at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Reminder: Stay away from downed power lines.
