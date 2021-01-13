Kootenai Electric crews are working to restore 44 outages that are impacting 14,000 customers.
In a statement, Kootenai Electric said 11 crews are currently working on the outages and more crews are heading to help.
Read the full statement:
"KEC crews are continuing to work to restore power to more than 14,000 members today as the wind continues to blow. This large wind event is affecting utilities and their customers across the Inland Northwest. Crews are seeing widespread damage with 44 separate outages and multiple downed trees, poles and power lines. In addition, five of the substations in our service territory are down, with four of them down due to Avista Utilities’ transmission line outages.
"KEC has 11 crews working with more contract crews on the way. As they assess damage, KEC would like members to be prepared for power to be out throughout the night with the possibility of multiple day restoration efforts. We are not able to provide restoration estimates at this time.
"We will post another update at 5 p.m."
