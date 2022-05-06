Kootenai Fire crew stops by to support kids' lemonade stand

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - With the school year soon coming to a close, kids are ringing in the summer in a very traditional way: With lemonade stands.
A Kootenai County Fire & Rescue crew stopped by to support a group of kids who were set up with two pitchers of lemonade, a Mason jar for cash, a couple of lawn chairs and a very fitting tablecloth.
"Blue Shift Station 1 Crew showing their support for these young entrepreneurs by stopping for some refreshing lemonade after a busy day serving the community," a post on Facebook said.