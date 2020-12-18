KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho. - Kootenai Health administered the first COVID-19 vaccines to health care workers this morning.
The first five included two critical care physicians, a hospitalist physician, a respiratory therapist and a critical care nurse.
