Kootenai Health announces new detox center to combat overdoses

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A new detox unit opened in Coeur d'Alene, in an effort to combat overdoses in the community.
Kootenai Health announced the opening of the Adult Recovery Unit on Friday. In a release, the clinic said the new unit will help meet the needs of those in the community who are struggling with addiction.
The program will safely assist people with chronic alcohol or opioid use disorders as their bodies adjust to life without substances.
“This is the only unit of its kind in northern Idaho,” said Claudia Miewald, Kootenai Health's director of behavioral health services.
The Adult Recovery Unit, offers 24-hour, medically monitored detox, with physician oversight. Patients receive case management and therapeutic support during their stay.
According to Kootenai Health, patients will usually be on the unit between three and five days. After that time, they will be referred to the next level of care, such as Kootenai Health’s intensive outpatient program.
“We are very pleased to be able to offer this service to our region,” said Miewald. “Detox services are often an essential part of the recovery process, which enables an individual to begin their journey toward sober living and overall better physical and mental health.”
Patients looking for more information can reach out to the Adult Recovery Unit at (208) 625-4848, or by clicking here.