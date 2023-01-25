COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho - One Kootenai Health cardiac nurse was recently diagnosed with Ventricular Tachycardia, a heart rhythm problem caused by irregular electrical signals in the heart’s lower chambers.
Over the past year, her condition has grown worse and now she's waiting for a heart transplant.
Windy Manzardo was diagnosed with the rare disease in November of 2021. She said she was at work when she noticed her heart rhythm wasn’t typical, so she hooked herself up to a monitor and that’s when she realized something wasn’t right.
“I had been having some palpitations here and there. As a cardiac nurse, you don’t usually worry, because we don’t jump to conclusions. We think everyone has palpitations, probably not a big deal,” Manzardo said.
That would soon change for Manzardo. After hooking up to the monitor, she noticed that the rhythm of her heartbeat did not sound like a regular, healthy heartbeat.
After doing some tests, she was immediately sent to the ER.
“We needed to find out why I was having Ventricular Tachycardia like that.”
That wasn’t a quick turnaround for doctors.
“I was nervous we weren’t going to figure out why or what was going on,” Manzardo said.
Six months later, they found the root of the problem - Cardiac Sarcoidosis, a rare inflammatory disease.
“Your body is in overdrive, and it builds up these granulomas, I think they called them, which then damages the tissue and causes inflammation.”
Manzardo said a third of her heart has been damaged from the Sarcoidosis.
“It’s sort of like a heart attack. Once tissue is dead, it’s dead,” Manzardo said.
As a result, Manzardo was placed on a waiting list for a heart transplant surgery in Spokane. She’s now showing signs of heart failure.
A defibrillator was placed and that potentially saved her life after her she had what they call a VT storm. That defibrillator shocked her heart back into a normal rhythm.
“That was terrifying. That really was. I don’t get too scared easily, but that was awful,” Manzardo said.
Since then, Manzardo has been doing okay. She says she gets tired doing simple tasks, but now she just waits. as the clock ticks and her heart continues to pump, she’s hopeful she’ll get that phone call she’s been waiting for.
“Through all of this. Oh gosh, I get emotional. I have learned that my friends, family, and community are just amazing. Sometimes we just get so frustrated and think there’s just so much negativity out there, I’m just overwhelmed with all of the love and support that I’ve received,” Manzardo said.
Manzardo says she’s hopeful this story will spread awareness about all types of heart diseases, including hers. Being a cardiac nurse, she says she thought she’d recognize something was wrong, but it shows just how sneaky this stuff can be.