COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - As the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic continues, critical care units at Kootenai Health are at capacity. However, it isn't just because of the virus.
According to Communications Specialist Andrea Nagel, the facility has 26 critical care beds, four of which are currently being used for coronavirus patients. In total, there are 23 COVID-19 patients currently at Kootenai Health.
Another challenge the hospital is facing is that many long-term care facilities are refusing to accept coronavirus patients. Since those patients can't be released without a plan for continuing care and without somewhere to go, Kootenai Health is not able to discharge them to make room for others needing hospitalization.
Kootenai Health has also been seeing a shortage in staff and are incentivizing nurses to take extra shifts because there is not enough staff under regular schedules.
