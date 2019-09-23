KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai Health Foundation's Pediatric department is in need of toy donations for children receiving treatment.
According to a Facebook post, the department is running low on the toys they give to children and teens to comfort them.
If you would like to donate toys, big or small and for kids and teens, you can contact Kootenai Health Foundation's Pediatric department at (208) 625-4438 with any questions or more information on how to help.
All toys must be brand new and still in it's packaging due to infection control procedures.