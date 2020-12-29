KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai Health administrative staff and medical professionals report being sent offensive postcards depicting four Coeur d'Alene City Council Members as "The Four Horsemen of the Coeur d'Alene Fauxpocalypse."
The postcards were sent by a group called "Idaho Reality Theater" and feature anti-face mask language, depictions of the Black Lives Matter movement protests, and Antifa protest signage behind the four Coeur d'Alene City Council members.
On the backside of the postcard, the group alleges wearing a mask does not prevent people from catching COVID-19 and makes references to 1984, tyranny, and slavery.
In an email sent to Kootenai Health staff members, hospital administrators say they're "saddened that someone in our community sent these (postcards)," and they want to "reiterate how important and valuable health care providers are to our community and to the effort to defeat COVID-19."
Jeanette Laster from the Human Rights Education Institute, based in Coeur d'Alene, told KHQ, "Anytime there is hate speech, the intention is usually intimidation. Individuals that write this type of dialogue, they’re intentional in trying to incite further hate. Report it to the police department as hate speech, then I would not give it much credence."
If you have received one of these postcards and would like to report it, you're advised to contact your local law enforcement agency and file a report. You can also contact the United States Postal Inspection Service by clicking here.
