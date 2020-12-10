Kootenai Health (KH) currently has 76 COVID-19 inpatients, the highest yet according to KH. According to KH, 16 of those people are requiring critical care.
"We have converted two and a half of our units into COVID-19 only units, many of the rooms with double occupancy," KH said.
The positivity rate for tests completed at Kootenai Health is 29.9% as a rolling seven day average. This week Kootenai Health has surpassed 60,000 total COVID-19 tests since the beginning of the pandemic.
