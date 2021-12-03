Kootenai Health sounds alarm on COVID-19 trends, says they are nearing hospital capacity

COEUR d' ALENE, Idaho - Employees of Kootenai Health (KH) now have until December 13 to verify their COVID-19 vaccination status before being put on unpaid leave. 

The hospital previously had set the deadline for Dec. 6. before a federal court order in Louisiana prevented the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services from enforcing a vaccine requirement on healthcare workers. 

KH sent out communication to all their employees outlining the new deadlines. If employees haven't received an exemption or at least initiated vaccination by Dec. 13, they will be put on unpaid leave for seven days to become compliant.  

If employees are still non compliant or haven't received an exemption by Dec. 21, they will be fired from their positions. 

