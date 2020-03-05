COEUR D'ALENE, IDAHO. - A yellow tent is Kootenai Health's latest tool for combating COVID-19.
The tent, which is currently set up outside of Kootenai Health, has everything staff needs to test potential patients for the coronavirus without the risk of infecting other patients inside the hospital. The tent is set up with blood pressure monitor carts and other medical devices you'd find in a hospital.
The tent holds up to six people, including one patient. Emergency Department Medical Director Dr. McLane Simpson at Kootenai Health said they're ready and prepared.
"The goal is to pre-screen these patients before they come into the emergency department and expose our staff and any other patients in the hospital. Or the outpatient providers that are concerned about coronavirus patients, they can come here and be tested."
The tent will be manned 12-hours per day with emergency department staff, and the tent will serve the purpose of registering patients being tested and collecting samples. The tent isn't designated for those with concerns to come in and get tested.
The tent itself is a negative pressure room, which means it uses ventilation controls to keep germ-filled air contained rather than letting it circulate out of the tent. Medical staff will be wearing protective gear, and everything from the tools they use is one use only except for protective face shields they will wear when screening a patient.
Once a patient is cleared from the tent, they sanitize it and make sure it's clean for another one.
If someone does test positive, the hospital does have a room designed specifically for them. it's a room just like the tent in the ER With double doors and double windows "We have a room in there again it's for isolation, separated ventilation from the other parts of the hospital with double doors to go in and out of and procedures for appropriate prevention of spread."
As of Thursday, March 5, six people in Idaho, which include five Idahoans and one Oregonian staying in Idaho, have been tested for the virus. None of the tests turned out to be positive.
The Panhandle Health District has set up an emergency hotline if you have any questions, or you think you may be displaying symptoms to call 1-877-415-5225.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.