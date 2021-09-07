COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Kootenai Health (KH) is implementing Crisis Standards of Care (CSC) following activation from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
Kootenai Health said they converted their largest conference room in the Health Resource Center into a COVID-19-patient area that can accommodate 22 patients.
So far, KH has placed seven patients into the modified conference room, which they said meets necessary standards for patient and staff safety and infection prevention.
KH is scheduled to receive government aid in the form of additional staffing from the Department of Defense and ACI Federal. But, they said the current surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has pushed them to make these modifications.