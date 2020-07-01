COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Kootenai Health is rerouting access to its COVID-19 testing center after expanded testing capacities led to some long waits and lines of cars on Tuesday.
Kootenai Health will reroute access to go along Kootenai Health Way (westbound traffic) and Ironwood Ct. (eastbound traffic).
"We want to thank everyone for your patience as we work to expand COVID-19 testing capabilities," Kootenai Health said.
Kootenai Health says with a recent spike in cases, the number of people needing testing daily is now more than five times greater than it was a week ago.
Officials said if you think you may be showing signs of COVID-19 or if you've had a close exposure and feel you need to be tested, to contact your primary care provider or the Panhandle Health District.
Officials will additionally extend testing hours, bringing on more trained staff members, work with PHD to explore another possible testing location, research possible test scheduling and bring in portable out-houses for those waiting to be tested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.