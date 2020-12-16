Ventilator, coronavirus hospitalization background
Kootenai Health has announced that due to increased hospitalizations and staffing challenges, they are pausing all inpatient and outpatient elective surgeries beginning Thursday, December 17th until January 10th. 
 
On their Facebook page, Kootenai Health says that the decision was made as COVID-19 continues to spread in the community. They say hospitalizations reached a new high of 87 inpatients earlier this week. 
 
Screening and imaging procedures in outpatient settings, such as colonoscopies, mammograms, cardiac stress tests, ultrasounds, MRIs and similar procedures will not be affected. The family birth center and emergency department remain open as well. 
 
Kootenai Health says the largest challenge the hospital is facing right now is staffing. Hospital officials reviewed their options and decided the best option to aid staffing in other areas was reducing the surgery schedule. 

