COEUR d' ALENE, Idaho - Kootenai Health is tightening down restrictions on visitors starting Thursday.
Non-COVID patients will be allowed a single visitor each day. Visitors must be healthy and masked and over 18, except in end-of-life situations.
The hospital reported 69 new COVID patients on Tuesday, with 28 of them requiring critical care.
Here's the exceptions to the single visitor rule:
- Family Birth Center mothers may also have a certified doula
- Pediatric patients 17 and younger, including NICU patients, may be accompanied by two parents or guardians
- Patients who are in end-of-life care may have four visitors in a 24-hour period, two visitors at a time
- Behavioral Health patients will be allowed visitation through technology
On Friday, the hospital with also be extending COVID testing hours to 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. on weekends.