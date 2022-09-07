Kootenai sheriff's office thanks community for supporting deputy who gave birth, had stroke

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is thanking the community for supporting deputy Yvonne Cress, who had a "debilitating" stroke two months after giving birth to her first child.
"Yvonne is a fighter and is driven to overcome this obstacle," KCSO said in a press release. "She is continuing to get healthier every day and able to love her new born baby in peace because of your support."
KCSO said support has been given from countless people in the community and local businesses, but that's not all: Donations have even come in from Florida.
The donations are being administered by the KCSO employee association, a non-profit organization that supports all of the sheriff's office members.