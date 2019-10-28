SPOKANE, Wash. - Rock/metal bands Korn and Breaking Benjamin have announced Spokane as a stop during their upcoming 2020 winter tour.
Korn and Breaking Benjamin will be joined by special guests Bones UK at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 26 in 2020.
"Fans will have the chance to see two of the biggest forces in rock perform on the same stage in the new year," the Spokane Arena said in a release.
Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. at the arena box office, all TicketsWest outlets, by calling 800-325-SEAT or by going online at ticketswest.com.
More info on Korn and Breaking Benjamin (courtesy of Spokane Arena):
Earlier this year KORN shook the world with the release of their acclaimed new album THE NOTHING. The GRAMMY® Award-winning group’s latest effort is highlighted by singles “Can You Hear Me,” Cold,” and “You’ll Never Find Me,” the latter of which is joined by an official music video. “It continues KORN’s mission of probing the hidden corners and harsh realities of life within a shroud discordant darkness,” declared Noisey with The FADER adding, “KORN have never shied away from innovation... the icons have always looked forward.”
Multi-platinum band BREAKING BENJAMIN announced today they will be releasing Aurora, a collection of reimagined songs from the band’s vast catalogue, on January 24, 2020. The band has garnered nine #1 songs at rock radio, has charted Top 10 across numerous countries worldwide and topped #1 charts across multiple genres, including Top Alternative Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums and Top Digital Albums.
