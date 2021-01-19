Kosovo artist creates portrait of President-elect Joe Biden out of 265 pounds of grains

KOSOVO - While President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take the oath of office this week, some around the world are rolling out their own, unique way to congratulate him. In Kosovo, one artist is using a very delicate medium to welcome the incoming president: He made a portrait of Biden using grain and seeds.
The artist, Alkent Pozhegu, says his artwork is to thank Biden for his role in helping Kosovo and his continued support. Pozhegu said he creation took days to create.
He used about 265 pounds of grains, corn, beans, sunflower seeds and ride. His name is registered three times in the Guinness World Records for various grain images.
In 2016, Kosovo named a street after Biden's son, Beau Biden, who worked in Kosovo after the 1998-1999 war.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.