Kraft wants to give moms $100 for a babysitter on Mother's Day

For Mother's Day 2019, Kraft announced they will pay up to $100 per mom to cover the bill for hiring a babysitter on May 12.
"Leave the mothering to someone else and enjoy a day of no meltdowns, no diaper changes and no going to the bathroom with kids pounding on the door," the company said on their site.
So how can you collect $100 from Kraft?
1.) Hire a babysitter
2.) On Mother’s Day, go to the company's Mother's Day Away website and submit your receipt and Kraft will cover up to $100 of your babysitter bill.
The company also asks that moms provide a note explaining why they needed the time away.
The company will cover the costs for up to $50,000 worth of babysitting on Mother's Day. The offer ends on May 19 or while funds are available, whichever comes first. The offer is limited to one request per person, email or household address. reimbursements could take 6 to 8 weeks to process.