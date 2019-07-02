Krispy Kreme is celebrating America with a patriotic doughnut collection.
If you're looking to score a doughnut from the collection, you only have a couple more days to get your hands on the "Let Freedom Ring" doughnuts.
They're decorated with red, white and blue icing and topped with patriotic sprinkles.
The batch of doughnuts features the Freedom Ring Doughnut, which is inspired by the American flag, the Sprinkled Ring Doughnut, a patriotic take on the classic doughnut, and the Firework Ring Doughnut, which is made to look like fireworks.