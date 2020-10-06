Krispy Kreme manager puts out majority of grease fire before fire crews arrive on scene

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A fire at Krispy Kreme was quickly put out thanks to quick thinking by the store manager on Tuesday night.
According to Spokane Valley Fire, the fire started when employees were transferring oil.
The manager quickly grabbed fire extinguishers and evacuated the employees.
Spokane Valley Fire said the manager put out most of the fire before they arrived on the scene. Firefighters then used a chemical extinguisher to put out the rest of the fire.
Damages are unknown and no injuries are reported.
