Next week, Krispy Kreme will be offering high school and college seniors something sweet for them and their families/friends as COVID-19 restrictions continue to affect graduation and commencement plans.
On Tuesday, May 19, 2020 seniors can visit a Krispy Kreme and get a "graduate dozen" for free with no purchase necessary. All the seniors have to do is be wearing or bring one of the following:
- Cap and gown with 2020 tassel
- Class of 2020 apparel (t-shirt, sweatshirt, etc.)
- 2020 letterman jacket featuring senior status
- 2020 class ring
- Graduation announcement featuring name with matching ID
- Student photo ID featuring senior status
- Other Class of 2020 senior swag
Fans can also purchase the new assorted dozen spelling out 2020 in three rows from May 18-24 via drive-thru and online ordering.
“We feel for all of the high school and college seniors. We wish they had that moment of walking across the stage and getting their diploma,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme. “We can’t replace that, but we thought we could help them safely have a little fun and enjoy a special ‘Graduate Dozen’ on us. Moms, dads, friends and family can buy this ‘Graduate Dozen’ all week long to honor their favorite graduates, but only seniors can get one for free.”
The graduate dozen includes a variety of donuts with different icing, sprinkles, drizzles and creme fillings. It is available at participating Krispy Kreme locations while supplies last.
