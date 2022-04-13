SPOKANE, WASH- Krispy Kreme is lowering the price of a dozen glazed doughnuts due to the high price of gas.
Krispy Kreme said in a release, “We know everyone could use a little doughnut deflation to sweeten the recent pain at the pump. So for the next four Wednesdays, we are helping you fill your tank with Original Glazed ® Dozens by pricing them at the cost of the national average of 1 gallon of regular gas.”
The company said they are tapping into their strategic doughnut reserve.
Prices will be updated weekly.