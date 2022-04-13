Gas is expensive -- but donuts should be cheap!

SPOKANE, WASH- Krispy Kreme is lowering the price of a dozen glazed doughnuts due to the high price of gas.

Krispy Kreme said in a release, “We know everyone could use a little doughnut deflation to sweeten the recent pain at the pump. So for the next four Wednesdays, we are helping you fill your tank with Original Glazed ® Dozens by pricing them at the cost of the national average of 1 gallon of regular gas.”

The company said they are tapping into their strategic doughnut reserve.

Prices will be updated weekly. 

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!