COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Fundraising efforts for The Salvation Army in Kootenai County is down over $43,000.
According to a release from The Salvation Army and the Kroc Center, Red Kettle funds are critical to the outreach efforts The Kroc Center conducts for families and individuals all year round.
“This shows how big the task at hand is for this season. We have less ringers, less sites, and less weeks in total, but the response from our community has always been amazing and we need all the help we can get to support our community for the upcoming year,” said Major Don Gilger. “We are asking people to dig deep during these remaining several weeks and donate to a Red Kettle every chance they get.”
The Salvation Army said the community can donate online here.
