Kroger recalls frozen berries due to possible hepatitis A contamination

CINCINNATI, - Kroger is recalling frozen berry products due to fears of a possible hepatitis A contamination.
In a release, Friday, June 7, the Food and Drug Administration says that no customer illnesses have been reported so far but a sample of the froze berries was tested and found to be contaminated.
Kroger is recalling the following items, which were distributed to all Kroger family of store banners across the country:
- PRIVATE SELECTION FROZEN TRIPLE BERRY MEDLEY, 48 OZ (BEST BY: 07-07-20; UPC: 0001111079120);
- PRIVATE SELECTION FROZEN TRIPLE BERRY MEDLEY, 16 OZ (BEST BY: 06-19-20; UPC: 0001111087808);
- PRIVATE SELECTION FROZEN BLACKBERRIES, 16 OZ (BEST BY: 06-19-20, 07-02-20; UPC: 0001111087809)
Kroger has removed the potentially affected items from store shelves. Customers who've purchased the affected products shouldn't consume them and should return them to the store for a full refund or replacement.
Customers who have questions may contact Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to midnight EST, and Saturday and Sunday, 8:00 AM to 9:30 pm EST.