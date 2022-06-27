KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Kootenai County detectives are on the lookout for multiple suspects in separate burglary and theft incidents.
The theft incident happened on June 2 at a Super 1 Foods in Hayden. Two males are believed to be involved. No details about what was stolen were released.
The two individuals are on camera in the photos below and left in a gold 1990s Mazda pickup truck with Washington plates.
Any information on these two should be brought to Detective Sullivan at 208-446-2238 or psullivan@kcgov.us.
In a separate incident, a woman is suspected of multiple auto burglaries in the 12000 block of West Parkview Drive in Post Falls between June 10 and 11. She is also on security footage at the Airway Heights Walmart using a victim's credit card.
The female left Walmart in a grey four-door passenger car with large pipes or poles strapped to the roof rack.
Information on the woman should be called into Detective Broesch at 208-446-2237 or rbroesch@kcgov.us