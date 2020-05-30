UPDATED ON MAY 30, 2020 AT 3:15 P.M.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The missing Hauser Lake teen, Alejandro Flores, has been located safe with friends in Coeur d'Alene, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office.
Alejandro was located by the Coeur d'Alene Police Department at a pizza place on 3rd Street and is no longer missing.
No further information will be released at this time.
UPDATED ON MAY 30, 2020 AT 2:15 P.M.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is now reporting that deputies believe missing 14-year-old Alejandro Flores is a runway.
Deputies are still searching the area for Alejandro, but his ATV was found at a friend's house leading deputies to believe he took off on foot from the home early Saturday morning.
If you have any information or have seen Alejandro, you're asked to contact the Sheriff's Office (208) 446-1300.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is searching for 14-year-old Alejandro G. Flores in Hauser Lake after leaving his residence on an ATV.
According to KCSO, Flores' mother said he left with permission on Friday.
Deputies initially responded to the area and then requested assistance from Recreation Safety Section Deputies.
Additional members from the KCSO Volunteer Search and Rescue unit are also responding to the scene. Spokane County Air resources have also been requested and are assisting in the search Air Force Rescue Coordination Center has also been asked to help with the search.
If anyone has any information on the location of Flores please contact the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office at 208-446-1300.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.