If you're a Nirvana fan, you have the opportunity to own some of Kurt Cobain's memorabilia that is heading to auction.
According to KOMO News, Cobain's olive green cardigan that he worse during the MTV "Unplugged" performance will be up for auction as well as his custom teal and red guitar.
The teal left-handed guitar was on display for several years at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Other auction pieces include items from Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton and Bruce Springsteen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.