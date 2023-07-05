OLYMPIA, Wash. - In an effort to ensure worker safety, updated outdoor heat exposure requirements from the Washington Department of Labor and Industries will go into effect July 17.
A March proposal to update the rules was approved by L&I in June and include requirements for shade, rest, and acclimatization. It also lowers the temperatures at which some preventative actions must be taken.
The permanent rule changes include:
- Year-round requirements, in effect whenever workers are exposed to outdoor heat
- Outdoor temperature action levels lowered to 52° F for non-breathable clothing, 80° F for all other clothing
- Employers must encourage and allow employees to take preventative cool-down rest periods
- Shade or other sufficient means of cooling must be provided any time employees are exposed to heat, with enough shade for all employees on a meal or rest period to sit fully shaded close to the work site
- Suitably cool drinking water provided with enough for each worker to drink at least a quart per hour
- Inclusion of certain specific elements by employers in written outdoor heat exposure safety programs in language employees understand
- Updated training requirements to include new rule changes
The new rules also mandate close observation for 14 consecutive days for employees not acclimatized to the heat. According to L&I, workers are at high risk for heat-related illnesses if they are not used to the heat. Acclimatization can take 7-14 days and can be lost after seven days away from working in the heat. This includes workers who are new, returning from absences, and for all workers during a heat wave. Heat waves are days in which the temperature will be at or above action levels, and at least 10° F higher than the five-day average.
For workers in temperatures above 90° F, a 10-minute rest period every two hours with close observation for cool down is required to help ensure employees with early signs of heat-related sickness are identified quickly. At temperatures above 100° F, this rest period must be 15 minutes every hour. The rest periods must be paid under wage and hour laws unless taken during a meal period.