SPOKANE COUNTY:
- Spokane County offices will be closed on Monday.
- Spokane County Courthouse, Public Safety Building, Public Works Building, Veterans Services, SCRAPS, and the three Transfer Stations of the Regional Solid Waste System will be closed on Monday.
- Discount card rates at Liberty Lake, Hangman Valley, and Meadow Wood for those with a competitor golf card, season pass or multi-play card.
SPOKANE VALLEY:
- City of Spokane Valley business offices and CenterPlace Regional Event Center will be closed on Monday.
- Spokane Valley University Transfer Station will be closed on Monday.
- No Waste collection on Monday, waste collection will be delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.
- Terrace View Pool will be open from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Monday as the last open day of the season.
SPOKANE:
- Spokane City Hall will be closed along with other City facilities, including the Waste-to-Energy facility on Monday.
- No garbage pickup on Monday, garbage pickup and recycling will be a day late all week with Friday’s pickup occurring on Saturday.
- Spokane Public Library branches will be closed on Monday.
- South Hill and Shadle Library will also be closed on Sunday and Monday.
- Spokane City Council has cancelled its meeting for the week of Sept. 2.
- City aquatic centers are closed for the season, but splash pads and golf courses will be open throughout the weekend.
- Looff Carrousel, Numerica SkyRide and the Numerica Skate Ribbon will be open.
- Spokane Symphony performs at its annual free Labor Day concert in Comstock Park on Monday, Sept. 2, at 6 p.m.