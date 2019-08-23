After a string of stand-up paddleboard fatalities in Washington, marine law enforcement is planning some emphasis patrols over Labor Day Weekend.
The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office says there has been six stand-up paddleboard fatalities over the past 29 years in Washington state, and four of those have occurred in the past 45 days. THE OCSO says none of the victims were wearing a life jacket or leash in those deadly incidents.
The Washington State Parks Boating Program is encouraging marine law enforcement, boating safety professionals and advocates to amplify safety messaging and educate people about risk mitigation on Washington’s diverse waterways.
Marine law enforcement has been encouraged to conduct emphasis patrols over Labor Day weekend, with the purpose of targeting paddlers and stand-up paddle-boarders. The patrols aim to educate about carriage requirements (life jackets, sounding device, lights if dark), encourage leash use (even if paddler is wearing life jacket), provide information about following navigation "rules off the road" and share cold water safety tips and the benefits of filing a float plan.