WALLACE, Idaho - As millions of Americans celebrate Labor Day weekend, grocery sales at Harvest Foods in Wallace, ID remain strong.
Food prices are up 4.9% this year, according the USDA and 14% fewer Americans planned to go shopping this Labor Day weekend. Yet sales have steadily increased this year at Harvest Foods.
“Customer count is staying right at the same levels as last year and our sales for the year are trending up but last week they were probably 1% down," Jeff McLeod, owner of Harvest Foods, said.
The shelves reflect the uptick this week. The meat section was stocked this weekend, and on Monday it was slim pickings.
McLeod says other popular Labor Day items include cold drinks and sandwiches.
“Prior to the weekend, we get a lot of people coming to load up for the camping goods,” McLeod said.
While people are out enjoying the outdoors in northern Idaho, McLeod is back at Harvest Foods keeping a close eye on prices.
“We get our invoices weekly. We check to see where we have to go up on some things and depends a lot on where we can go down on some things and try to keep things as level as we can,” McLeod said.