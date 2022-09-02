Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...High temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s expected. This will pose a moderate risk for heat-related illness. * WHERE...Moscow, Plummer, Grand Coulee, Pullman, Harrington, Cheney, Worley, Mohler, Lamona, Odessa, Quincy, Ralston, Coulee Dam, Stratford, La Crosse, Rosalia, Peck, Coeur d'Alene, Tekoa, Wilbur, Nezperce, Craigmont, Hayden, Uniontown, Creston, Colfax, Ephrata, Ritzville, Potlatch, Oakesdale, Waha, Post Falls, Lapwai, Culdesac, Moses Lake, Othello, Genesee, Electric City, Gifford, Kamiah, Coulee City, Rockford, Winchester, Spokane, Davenport, and Lewiston. * WHEN...From Noon today to 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses, especially for those without efficient cooling or adequate hydration. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&
Weather Alert
...Hot, dry, and unstable fire weather conditions Friday and Saturday... .Very hot temperatures and low relative humidity values will accompany an unstable air mass Friday and Saturday. Ongoing wildfires may grow rapidly under these conditions. A weather disturbance Saturday will bring gusty winds and isolated dry lightning. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR HOT...DRY...AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS FOR NORTHERN AND CENTRAL IDAHO PANHANDLE, SELKIRK MOUNTAINS OF NORTHEAST WASHINGTON, FOOTHILLS OF NORTHEAST WASHINGTON, WATERVILLE PLATEAU, WESTERN AND EASTERN COLUMBIA BASIN INCLUDING PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA... * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 101 Northern and Central Idaho Panhandle (Zone 101), Fire Weather Zone 700 Selkirk Mountains of Northeast Washington (Zone 700), Fire Weather Zone 701 Foothills of Northeast Washington (Zone 701), Fire Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau (Zone 706), Fire Weather Zone 707 Western Columbia Basin (Zone 707) and Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708). * Winds: Southeast 5 to 15 mph on Friday. Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph on Saturday. * Timing: Friday 12 PM PDT through Saturday evening. * Relative Humidities: 7 to 20 percent Friday, 15 to 30 percent Saturday. * Temperatures: 95 to 102 Friday, 85 to 93 Saturday. * Impacts: Very hot temperatures paired with extremely dry and unstable conditions will present high risk for rapid growth to ongoing fires and concern for new fire starts across the region. Thunderstorms on Saturday could initiate new wildfires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
// WATCH SWX //
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...High temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s expected. This will pose a moderate risk for heat-related illness. * WHERE...Moscow, Plummer, Grand Coulee, Pullman, Harrington, Cheney, Worley, Mohler, Lamona, Odessa, Quincy, Ralston, Coulee Dam, Stratford, La Crosse, Rosalia, Peck, Coeur d'Alene, Tekoa, Wilbur, Nezperce, Craigmont, Hayden, Uniontown, Creston, Colfax, Ephrata, Ritzville, Potlatch, Oakesdale, Waha, Post Falls, Lapwai, Culdesac, Moses Lake, Othello, Genesee, Electric City, Gifford, Kamiah, Coulee City, Rockford, Winchester, Spokane, Davenport, and Lewiston. * WHEN...From Noon today to 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures will increase the risk for heat-related illnesses, especially for those without efficient cooling or adequate hydration. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. &&
...Hot, dry, and unstable fire weather conditions Friday and Saturday... .Very hot temperatures and low relative humidity values will accompany an unstable air mass Friday and Saturday. Ongoing wildfires may grow rapidly under these conditions. A weather disturbance Saturday will bring gusty winds and isolated dry lightning. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR HOT...DRY...AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS FOR NORTHERN AND CENTRAL IDAHO PANHANDLE, SELKIRK MOUNTAINS OF NORTHEAST WASHINGTON, FOOTHILLS OF NORTHEAST WASHINGTON, WATERVILLE PLATEAU, WESTERN AND EASTERN COLUMBIA BASIN INCLUDING PALOUSE AND SPOKANE AREA... * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 101 Northern and Central Idaho Panhandle (Zone 101), Fire Weather Zone 700 Selkirk Mountains of Northeast Washington (Zone 700), Fire Weather Zone 701 Foothills of Northeast Washington (Zone 701), Fire Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau (Zone 706), Fire Weather Zone 707 Western Columbia Basin (Zone 707) and Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708). * Winds: Southeast 5 to 15 mph on Friday. Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph on Saturday. * Timing: Friday 12 PM PDT through Saturday evening. * Relative Humidities: 7 to 20 percent Friday, 15 to 30 percent Saturday. * Temperatures: 95 to 102 Friday, 85 to 93 Saturday. * Impacts: Very hot temperatures paired with extremely dry and unstable conditions will present high risk for rapid growth to ongoing fires and concern for new fire starts across the region. Thunderstorms on Saturday could initiate new wildfires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
Currently in Spokane
Most Popular
Articles
- Family of 17-year-old victim of early morning Trent crash prepares to say goodbye to their favorite girl
- Early morning shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in North Spokane
- Two teenagers unlikely to survive after crash with dump truck on Trent Avenue
- USPS mail truck and two sheds destroyed in accident on Trent and Pines
- Evacuations lifted for all areas affected by Palisades Fire
- Cause determined of Hatch Road wildfire
- Pig Out in the Park returns to Riverfront Park this week
- Former Spokane police officer found guilty of 2 counts of rape
- Suspect found inside home wearing victim's clothes, jewelry
- Three Orondo homes catch fire, two residents hospitalized with serious injuries
Videos
From Our Sponsors
For many, the debate is still out on whether politicians or lawyers occupy a lower place on the “socially acceptable to admit to” scale. However, that doesn’t mean we can’t share a laugh over a profession that deserves it from time to time. Check out our top ten jokes about lawyers that make even us laugh. Read more
An accident can leave you in a state of shock, and you may be unsure where to begin. What you do after a collision will impact your health and your finances, which is why it’s vital to avoid making mistakes. Read more
To understand why so many drivers were involved in car accidents during these difficult times, we have to take a look at the circumstances. Read more
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Video Channels
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.