Leslie Lowe
The hot, dry weather is also increasing our fire risk. A red flag warning is in effect through Saturday  evening as winds could gust near 30 mph Saturday afternoon. We are also looking for the potential of isolated showers and thunderstorms through the middle part of the day Saturday.
 
The rest of our Labor Day weekend looks a bit quieter as winds calm and temperatures cool into the 80s through next week.
 
Have a great weekend.

