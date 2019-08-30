Families looking for something fun to do this Labor Day weekend have plenty of options in downtown Spokane.
Pig Out in the Park will happen in Riverfront Park from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Labor Day. City officials say and carousel, skate ribbon and sky ride will all be running as well. The city says downtown parking meters will be free on Labor Day.
The city’s pools are closed for the summer, but officials say splash pads and city golf courses will be open for Labor Day weekend. Families can also catch a free concert from the Spokane Symphony at 6 p.m. on Labor Day.
There will be numerous closures and delays due to the holiday. City offices will be closed on Labor Day. Officials say the South Hill and Shadle libraries will be closed on Sunday, and all of the Spokane Public Library branches will be closed on Monday. The city says trash pickup will also be a day late this coming week.