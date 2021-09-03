We're looking for a beautiful set up as we head into the long Labor Day weekend ahead, with daytime highs that will pop into the mid to upper 80's through Monday and the first half of next week.
Our only hiccup is Saturday night into Sunday, with a weak system that will sweep by to the north. This system will bring a few more clouds to the forecast Saturday afternoon and, and the possibility of a few mountain showers for the Cascades overnight Saturday into Sunday. Sunday could be a bit breezy, with gust 20-25 mph.
Changes look to arrive by the middle of next week, with the possibility of rain in the forecast.
Be safe and have a great weekend!