Labradoodle creator calls them 'a Frankenstein monster' after regrets of breeding dog

Labradoodles is one of the most trendiest dogs to own in the past few years and are ranked among the world's most popular "designer dog." They are described as cute, cuddly and lovable, but the man who created them does not agree.
According to BBC, Wally Conron says the breed is his "life regret."
"I opened a Pandora’s box and released a Frankenstein’s monster,” he told the Australia Broadcasting Corp.
The breed was not created for a cute face, but to solve a problem.
According to ABC, Conron says he created the "Labradoodle " in the 1980's while searching for a guide dog for a woman in Hawaii who needed an animal that did not shed and give her husband allergies.
Conron says it is his life regret over concerns of the dogs being healthy due to the cross breeding.
The Australian Labradoodle Association of America says the animals are generally considered healthy.