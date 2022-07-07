SPOKANE, Wash. - Low staffing levels at the Spokane County Parks, Recreation & Golf Department may have our county parks looking a little more rugged.
Not enough hands and not enough time in the day, that's what Doug Chase, the Director of the department, says this comes down to.
“Ordinarily this time of year we would have 20 part time employees busy at work helping to take care of our park system,” Chase said. “And this particular year we just bumped the count up to about five.”
Just five employees responsible for caring for hundreds of acres of land, in turn affecting what can get done.
“As a result of the shortage we have had to be creative,” Chase said. “We have looked at ways that we can reduce the services within the parks to fit within the employees that we have available.”
Meaning that crews are going to have to prioritize their work throughout the more than a dozen parks throughout the county.
- Mowing bi-weekly as opposed to weekly
- Installing portable toilets & closing many restrooms
- Limited irrigation
- Trash pickup limited to 2-5 days per week
- No trimming unless resources allow
Chase said cleaning brick and mortar restrooms is one of the most labor-intensive tasks in the park system, which is the reason they switched to portable toilets.
“We’ve brought in portable toilets and we are able to use third party vendor to help care for and clean those portable toilets so that individuals have a place to go if you will,” Chase said.
But Chase is hopeful that this unprecedented labor shortage doesn’t last much longer.
“we haven’t struggled the way that we have this year to fill these positions,” Chase said.
If you or someone you know are interested in learning how you can help the Parks, Recreation & Golf Department this summer, click here.